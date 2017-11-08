The Dow Jones has finished on a fourth consecutive record high, ended up 0.04 per cent to 23,557.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has eked out a fourth consecutive record high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 ended marginally lower after a disappointing profit forecast from Priceline and a drop in financials.

The S&P 500 financial index led decliners with a 1.35 per cent fall.

Defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples were the top gainers on the S&P 500, both rising more than 1 per cent. Procter & Gamble added 1.08 per cent.

The US 2-to-10-year Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade, potentially cutting into the profits of banks, which borrow money at short-term interest rates in order to lend it out at longer terms.

Goldman Sachs lost 1.51 per cent and weighed the most on the Dow, while JPMorgan and Bank of America were among the top three drags on the S&P 500.

Priceline slumped 13.52 per cent while travel-review website operator TripAdvisor dropped 23.22 per cent to a five-year low after both companies gave soft quarterly profit forecasts.

"Companies that miss expectations are being punished severely. That's proof that there's nervousness in the market," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Investors were also nervous about the potential outcome of a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes, unveiled last week. As well as slashing the corporate rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent, the bill would also eliminate many tax breaks and is expected to face opposition from interest groups.

The Russell 2000 index, which tracks US small-cap stocks, dropped 1.26 per cent.

"There is some skepticism about the tax bill going through," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at Newbridge Securities in New York.

"The fact that the Russell is down is a sign that there are worries about the fate of the tax bill because smaller companies tend to pay higher tax rates than bigger companies."

The S&P 500 has risen about 15 per cent in 2017, helped by strong earnings, an improving economy and promises by President Donald Trump to cut taxes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.04 per cent at 23,557.23 after spending most of the day at a loss. The S&P 500 dipped 0.02 per cent to 2590.64.

The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.27 per cent to 6767.78.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals surged 17.11 per cent after the company's profit beat Wall Street estimates.

Mallinckrodt sank 35.50 percent to an all-time low after the drugmaker reported dismal quarterly revenue and warned of slower sales for Acthar, its biggest source of revenue.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.50-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 7.0 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, above the 6.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.