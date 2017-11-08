A helicopter with up to four people on board has reportedly crashed into waters near Hayman Island (pictured) in north Queensland. (AAP)

Four passengers have been rescued without any injuries after their helicopter ditched into waters north of Hayman Island in Queensland's Whitsundays.

Paramedics and search teams were sent to Hook Reef, about 25kms north of the holiday hotspot, about 3.30pm on Wednesday following reports a chopper with four people on board had gone down.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesman told AAP the helicopter ditched into the water "in a controlled way" and was sitting upright on top of the water when it was located.

The spokesman said AMSA diverted passenger-boat Sea Odyssey from its usual route to go and collect the passengers about 4.15pm.

"They picked up the four people, there were no injuries reported," he said.

"They've taken them back to shore at Hamilton Island."