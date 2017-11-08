Gabrielle Maina has been laid to rest as police reportedly investigate new leads into her death. (Hillcrest Schools / Twitter)

Kenya police are reportedly investigating new leads in the murder of Australian teacher Gabrielle Maina after her estranged husband was released without charge.

A funeral has been held in Kenya for slain Australian woman Gabrielle Maina as local police investigate whether she may have died as the result of an armed robbery.

Ms Maina, a 40-year-old school teacher, was shot dead by armed men riding a motorbike while walking near her home in the suburb of Karen on October 19.

Earlier this month lawyer's for Ms Maina's estranged husband, Cyrus Bernard Maina Njuguna, said they had failed to find any evidence that he or his cousin, John Njuguna Waithira, were involved.

The pair had been arrested in relation to the murder but were released without charge on November 1.

Police are now investigating a stolen mobile phone syndicate operating from the Kawangware slum in Nairobi in relation to Ms Maina's death.

ABC reports that Ms Maina's bag containing her mobile phone and a purse was stolen on the night of her murder and hasn't been recovered.

Her phone was switched off in Kawangware a short time after two shots and the sound of a motorbike speeding away were heard on the night of her death.

Kenyan police are also investigating an armed robbery on the same road in March, in which a stolen phone belonging to an American man was later found in Kawangware, the ABC says.

Some of Ms Maina's ashes will remain in Kenya while the rest will be returned to Australia, ABC reports.

Ms Maina and her husband have two young sons, and she was reportedly awarded a restraining order against her husband in April this year.