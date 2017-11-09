Signout
  • Image of the activists unfurling the banner reading 'Evacuate Manus' (Twitter)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
Four people have climbed to the top of the Opera House in an attempt to unfurl a banner protesting the treatment of asylum seekers on Manus Island.
Source:
AAP - SBS Wires
50 MINS AGO  UPDATED 36 MINS AGO

Four people have scaled a sail of the Sydney Opera House to protest what they say is a "humanitarian crisis" on Manus Island.

The Whisteblower Activist and Citizens Alliance says the climb began just after 10am to highlight "the inhumane treatment on Manus Island of men seeking asylum".

"The Opera House is an iconic symbol of Australian culture and we think Australia is becoming increasingly internationally recognised for its human rights abuse to refugees," WACA spokeswoman Lily Matchett told AAP.

"Australia has become a world leader in cruelty - cruelty endorsed by both Liberal and Labor governments."

Police vans and a helicopter are at the scene on Thursday morning.

On Manus Island, almost 600 men have barricaded themselves inside the Papua New Guinea island's mothballed detention centre, a week after it was shut down.

They believe it's safer to remain in the compound than risk being attacked by locals at new facilities near the main township of Lorengau.

Related reading
PNG threatens to 'apprehend' protesting Manus refugees
The 'ringleaders' in a stand-off at the Manus Island detention centre have been warned by the Papua New Guinea government to move on or face being 'apprehended'.
Dutton dismisses UN claim that new Manus facilities aren't ready
The Australian government says alternative accommodation to the Manus Island facility is ready and safe.

Advertisement