Questions have been raised over Xenophon MP Rebekha Sharkie's eligibility in parliament after it emerged she was a dual citizen at the time of her nomination.

Ms Sharkie, who is an MP for the Nick Xenophon Team, is English-born and took steps to relinquish her British citizenship last year in April.

The poll took place on July 2 but her renunciation did not officially come into effect until July 11, according to The Australian.

