The father of eight-year-old Jihad Darwiche (right is his funeral) broadcast a Facebook video saying he had forgiven the driver, Maha Al-Shennag (left). (Seven/AAP)

The woman whose car crashed into a Sydney classroom, killing two children, has reached out to the families of the victims.

The woman at the wheel of an SUV that ploughed into a Sydney primary school, killing two boys, has thanked one of the families a day after they publicly forgave her.

The father of eight-year-old Jihad Darwiche broadcast a video via Facebook on Thursday saying he had forgiven the driver, 52-year-old mother Maha Al-Shennag.

Al-Shennag replied on Friday apologising "with all of her heart" to Jihad's father and all the other victims.

"Ms Al-Shennag has told me she is very grateful for Mr Darwiche's message of forgiveness and compassion," her lawyer Nick Hanna said in a statement.

"Ms Al-Shennag wishes to apologise with all of her heart to Mr Darwiche and to each of the victims, their families and the community in general.

"Her thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this tragedy."

Jihad Darwiche's funeral on Thursday came two days after he and a friend, also eight, were killed when the out-of-control SUV smashed into their classroom at Banksia Road Primary School in Greenacre.

A dashcam video from the hearse showed Jihad's father speaking in Arabic while his son's green casket - draped in a black and gold cloth - lay in the rear of the vehicle.

"No retaliation is coming from the family of the boy," hearse driver and family friend Ahmad Hraichie said when translating for Jihad's dad.

"They have forgiven - if anything they want to sit with this lady and tell her we forgive you."

Al-Shennag has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

She is also charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and causing actual bodily harm by misconduct.

Seventeen children and one female teacher were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics with three schoolgirls later taken hospital.

All have since been discharged with the last girl leaving the Children's Hospital at Westmead on Friday morning.

Later on Friday the Lebanon rugby league team, in Australia for the World Cup, visited the Banskia Road school to pay their respects.