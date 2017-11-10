Pauline Hanson says a new coal-fired power station will be funded by the failed Cross River Rail. (AAP)

One Nation says it will force the next Queensland government to build a new coal-fired power station in the state's north.

One Nation will demand the next Queensland government invest $1.5 billion in a new coal-fired power station in the north if the party wins the balance of power.

Federal leader Pauline Hanson says the money will come from scrapping the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail program in Brisbane.

She says the federal government will be pressured to also stump up $1.5 billion for the power plant, which is likely to be built in Collinsville, southwest of Bowen.

One Nation has said it won't support a Labor or an LNP government unless they commit to the project.

While Collinsville is the preferred site, Senator Hanson said the plant could be built elsewhere if it was deemed more viable.

The decommissioned Collinsville coal-fired power station is being reborn as a solar farm after it was shut down, due to the greenhouse gases it produced.

Senator Hanson said a new coal station was needed for base load power in addition to the solar farm.

"These ones who complain about greenhouse gases and all the rest of it - tell them to get off their aeroplanes, tell them to get out of their cars, tell them to stop turning on their lights at night and go and live out under a tree," Senator Hanson said on Friday.

"They're all out there whingeing and complaining, do they see the poverty that's happening because we can't provide power.

"Do they see the businesses shutting down because they can't pay the electricity bills? I think they're disgraceful."