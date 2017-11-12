Federal independent MP Bob Katter says the cross bench will push for a banks inquiry. (AAP)

The cross bench will use the balance of power in the federal parliament to push for a royal commission into the banks, independent MP Bob Katter says.

Independent MP Bob Katter says the cross bench will move immediately on a royal commission into the banks following the resignation of Liberal MP John Alexander.

Mr Alexander resigned on Saturday after revealing he "most likely" holds UK citizenship, leaving the coalition clinging to 73 seats in the 150 seat House of Representatives, not counting the Speaker.

Mr Katter on Sunday said the crossbenchers now hold the balance of power and would move immediately on the royal commission and on the issue of ethanol when the House sits again on November 27.