Australia's agricultural sector is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Australia's latest free-trade agreement with Peru finalised this week, Trade Minister Steven Ciobo says.

Nine in 10 Australian goods will enter tariff-free into Peru, which has been growing at rates of six per cent over the last decade, as a result of the agreement - the negotiations for which only began in May.

"Peru is part of a plethora of countries in Latin America that makes up a fast-growing section of the global economy... We're putting a focus on Latin America," Mr Ciobo told the ABC on Sunday.