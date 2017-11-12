Dr Tim Seelig from the Queensland Conservation Council has criticised an LNP tree planting policy. (AAP)

Environmental groups claim the LNP's promise to plant three million trees in six years is a 'farce' as the same number are bulldozed in just three weeks.

Environmental groups have slammed the Liberal National Party's promise to plant half a million trees a year in Queensland over the next six years as a "farce".

Opposition environment spokesman Christian Rowan announced the "future-proofing" policy on Sunday, stating planting would be undertaking in conjunction with local groups and Landcare organisations.

"Planting trees is one of the best actions to sustain the environment and will have widespread positive impacts on Queensland's biodiversity, as well as combating greenhouse effects and producing more oxygen," Dr Rowan said.

Queensland Conservation Council head Tim Seelig said the equivalent of 30 million trees were destroyed in 2015/16 alone and that the state is facing a massive land clearing crisis.

"This tree policy from the LNP just does not add up, literally", Dr Seelig said.

Wilderness Society Queensland campaign manager Gemma Plesman said the plan was a "farce" with three million trees, the total to be planted by the LNP, bulldozed in just three weeks at current deforestation rates.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last Saturday announced a Labor government will reintroduce its tree-clearing legislation, which is supported by environmentalists and reef conservationists but opposed by landholders.

Meanwhile, One Nation has pledged to scrap the Vegetation Management Act if it wins the balance of power so landholders face fewer clearing restrictions.