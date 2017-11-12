US President Donald Trump has said he would never call Kim Jong-Un 'short and fat', after months of trading personal insults and threats of war with the North Korean leader.

"Why would Kim Jong-Un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?' Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" Trump tweeted from Hanoi, the latest leg on his marathon tour of Asia.

Trump also said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed to toughen sanctions against North Korea over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

