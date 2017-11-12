Malcolm Turnbull visits the Australian International School in Hong Kong for a community event. (FAIRFAX MEDIA)

North Korea, terrorism and money laundering will be on Malcolm Turnbull's agenda for talks at the East Asia summit in Manila

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has touched down in the Philippines capital for the East Asia leaders summit where he's been welcomed with a dance party on the tarmac.

Groups of high school students danced in colourful traditional costumes with umbrellas spelling out his name while a group of firefighters stood in formation and waved.

Escalating tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons testing program and cracking down on terrorism financing will be among Mr Turnbull's key discussion points.

He's expected to have bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump as well as leaders from China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia on the sidelines of the summit.

Mr Turnbull will attend a gala dinner in Manila on Sunday night followed by a leaders retreat.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Turnbull turned on the charm offensive during a visit to Hong Kong.

Selfies and high fives were in no short supply when the prime minister was mobbed by students at an Australian international school.

The Chinese territory is home to more than 100,000 Australians, making it the second largest expatriate community behind London.

Mr Turnbull, whose daughter-in-law was born and raised in Hong Kong, is the first Australian prime minister to pay an official visit to the Chinese territory since Bob Hawke in 1984.

Mr Turnbull also pushed Hong Kong to crack down harder on North Korea's use of the city to bankroll their missiles program.

And he signalled Australia's concerns about the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy, saying he valued an independent judiciary.