Malcolm Turnbull has hit the hustings in Hong Kong - Australia's second largest expatriate centre - ahead of two crucial by-elections.

Malcolm Turnbull has turned on the charm offensive during a visit to Hong Kong as he attempts to shake off the dual citizenship saga at home.

Selfies and high fives were in no short supply when the prime minister was mobbed by students at an Australian international school in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The Chinese territory is home to more than 100,000 Australians, making it the second largest expatriate community behind London.

"With a by-election underway in New England and one pending in Bennelong, I actually am well aware that Hong Kong is the second largest polling booth in the Australian electoral system," Mr Turnbull said during a light hearted speech to the 1000-strong crowd.

The government faces by-elections in the two NSW seats after citizenship issued forced the resignation of sitting members Barnaby Joyce and John Alexander.

Mr Turnbull, whose daughter-in-law was born and raised in Hong Kong, is the first Australian prime minister to pay an official visit to the Chinese territory since Bob Hawke in 1984.

"Hong Kong is a city where Australians feel and have always felt at home," he said.

Mr Turnbull again signalled Australia's support for Hong Kong's autonomy from China, after raising it with financial regulators earlier in the day, as well as his efforts to curb the North Korean threat and terrorism.

"Free trade, open markets, the rule of law (are) fundamental to the stability and the prosperity of our region and the security that enables it," he said.

The prime minister was especially moved to hear young Australians abroad sing the national anthem during his visit.

"Australia is the most successful multicultural society in the world and its success is because of you," Mr Turnbull said.

"Our greatest assets are not under the ground, but are walking around on top of it, and walking around the whole world. Australians are great global citizens. You embody that are building on that with everything you do here in Hong Kong."