Ryan Crotty was surprised to discover he'd helped the All Blacks reach an international rugby landmark in their win over France.

One All Black not too cross with Sonny Bill Williams after their Test win over France was midfield partner Ryan Crotty.

The scorer of the third try for the All Blacks during their 38-18 win on Saturday, Crotty unwittingly etched himself a place in Test rugby history.

His try was the 2000th scored in Tests by New Zealand, making them the first country to reach the milestone.

It wasn't really a tight race, with the next most prolific nation, France, edging up to 1710 in Paris.

Crotty was beaming later when informed of what he'd done, before delivering thanks to Williams for the grubber which delivered the try.

"I had no idea, that's pretty cool," he said.

"I owe Sonny a water for that kick he put through for me. I didn't have to do too much so a pat on the back for that."

Praise for Williams was otherwise thin on the ground following his deliberately batting down of a French kick, resulting in a yellow card and penalty try.

Crotty admitted they spent 10 minutes frantically communicating about ways to cover their player shortage as the French launched a second half comeback from 31-5 down.

However, he wouldn't blame Williams alone for their troubles after halftime.

"In the second half we just struggled to get it going," he said.

"There was a bit of ill-discipline, they seemed to mess a bit of our ball up and that contributed to a lack of flow."