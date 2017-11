Malcolm Turnbull (c) will meet with US President Donald Trump during the East Asia Summit. (AAP)

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull are catching up on the sidelines of the East Asia summit in Manila.

North Korea and counter-terrorism are expected to dominate Malcolm Turnbull's talks with US President Donald Trump.

The leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia leaders summit in Manila on Monday morning local time.

The prime minister met with another firebrand president - Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte - overnight.