The Danish inventor suspected of murdering a Swedish reporter has voluntarily agreed to remain in pretrial detention for another four weeks, his lawyer says.
Peter Madsen is facing preliminary murder charges in connection with the death of journalist Kim Wall, whose body he admits he dumped at sea.
He had been due to face a new pretrial hearing on Wednesday regarding an extension of his detention in the high-profile and perplexing criminal case.
"I have informed the prosecutors this morning that my client has voluntarily agreed to an extension," attorney Betina Hald Engmark told tabloid Ekstra Bladet.
Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said Madsen would remain in custody until December 13, adding he expected to decide on possible charges next month, the report said.
Wall, 30, was last seen on the evening of August 10 on an amateur-built submarine belonging to Madsen as it left Copenhagen harbour.
Her dismembered torso was found August 21. In September, Copenhagen police said they had found Wall's head and legs while her arms were still missing.
The torso was stabbed multiple times and there were marks of a saw on it according to an autopsy report.
Madsen has admitted to dismembering the body but denies murdering Wall.
He has offered different explanations for her death, including that Wall died after being hit by a submarine hatch. The results of an autopsy shared by police last month did not show any sign of fractures to the skull.