SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia beat Honduras 3-1 in the second leg of their intercontinental playoff on Wednesday to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Captain Mile Jedinak scored a second half hat-trick to put the Socceroos on course for a 3-1 aggregate victory after the first leg in San Pedro Sula last week finished goalless.

Alberto Elis netted an injury time consolation goal for the visitors.

