People celebrate after watching the same sex marriage vote result announcement during a picnic held by the Equality Campaign at Prince Regent Park in Sydney (AAP)

Supporters of marriage equality danced to 'Love is in the Air' at an event in Sydney when the results of the postal survey were announced.

Marriage equality campaigners have expressed their joy and relief at the Yes result in Australia's Marriage Law Postal Survey.

The results - which saw 61.6 per cent of respondents vote Yes and 38.4 per cent vote No - were broadcast live to Yes supporters gathered in Sydney's Prince Alfred Park, in the city's CBD, on Wednesday.

“Please look at the person next to you, and realise you will remember this forever,” Anna Brown from the Marriage Equality campaign told the thousands that had gathered.

“This is a profound moment, a moment of acceptance of celebration and, let’s face it, massive, massive relief.

“We have won this.”

Speaking at the event, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who has spoken out for marriage equality throughout the campaign, reflected on how his nation of birth, Ireland, had already legalised same-sex marriage in 2015.

“Today I am even more proud of Australia, the country of my selection.

“We now send a message from the Australian people to get on with it, we now expect it, we needed to be delivered and we needed to be delivered fast. Get on and do it, Mr Turnbull.”

Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas, stands with his partner as he speaks after watching the same sex marriage vote result announcement at Prince Regent Park in Sydney (AAP)

Former Australian swimmer, Ian Thorpe, who has been a prominent face of the equality campaign said in a press conference at the event that he was proud of his involvement and advocacy.

“I have been pleased I have been able to be part of it,” Thorpe said.

“I feel is right not only for the LGBTI community but for the Australian community as well.”

Among the crowd in Sydney was gay couple Marcel de Vere and Rob Novotny.

“It’s humbling that the Australian public have come behind us in this fight,” Mr de Vere told SBS News.

“It’s been a long, long battle for all of us. We haven’t finished yet.”

Couple Marcel de Vere and Rob Novotny speaking to SBS News

The pair has no plans to marry just yet, but Mr de Vere is pushing his partner in that direction.

“He needs to propose,” he joked.

Jess Weiss is already engaged to her female partner, but believes the survey result is a marked change in how the LBGTI community will be treated in the community.

“It always makes a difference to know you’ve got your friends and family support, but to know the country that you live in, which is meant to be an accepting country, actually is accepting and everyone really wants it, it’s nice to know that we’re back to the country we love," Ms Weiss said.