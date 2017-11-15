Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury will miss the second International Rules Test against Ireland. (AAP)

Collingwood AFL skipper Scott Pendlebury and Port Adelaide star Paddy Ryder have been ruled out of Saturday's International Rules clash with Ireland in Perth.

Pendlebury injured his finger in Australia's opening 63-53 win over Ireland in Adelaide.

Ryder was due to front an Adelaide court on Wednesday to face charges of hindering police and assaulting a police officer.

Those charges were laid after he was allegedly involved in an early-morning fight in Adelaide after the grand-final loss to Richmond.

South Australian police dropped the charges on Tuesday, instead issuing Ryder a written caution.

Despite having the charges dropped, Ryder has opted against playing in the second Test in Perth.

North Melbourne's Shaun Higgins has been drafted into the Australian squad.

Ireland will be without Gold Coast star Pearce Hanley (broken hand).

Australia will regain the trophy if they win, or lose by less than 10 points.