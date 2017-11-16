Supporters of a bill to allow terminally ill patients over 25 to end their own lives will head to NSW parliament ahead of the opening debate.

Supporters of assisted dying will take their message to the steps of Parliament House in NSW ahead of the opening debate.

Dying with Dignity NSW and its supporters will gather on Thursday morning to show their support for the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill.

"We are joining together in anticipation of an historic victory for compassion and recognition of the rights of the terminally ill to choose how and when they end their lives," says vice president Shayne Higson.

The bill will be debated in the NSW parliament from Thursday with scores of terminally ill anxious to learn whether they'll be granted control of their own destiny.

For many, the debate is purely political but not for Scott Riddle.

The father of three with stage four bowel cancer says the prospect of choosing how to die "is calming in what is otherwise a scary scenario".

The private members bill, if passed, will provide patients 25 or older whose deaths are imminent and are in severe pain a choice to end their lives.

Two doctors and a psychiatrist or psychologist would also need to determine whether they're fit to do so.

Nationals MP Trevor Khan, who introduced the bill to parliament, says most supporters of voluntary assisted dying have seen a bad death first hand.

"My father died a particularly long and difficult death over some three and a half years and there's no doubt that that's an influence," he told AAP.

While the bill has support from Liberal, National, Labor and Green MPs, the opposition is similarly diverse.

Neither Premier Gladys Berejiklian nor Opposition leader Luke Foley will support the bill if it makes it to the lower house.