WA skipper Mitch Marsh is confident his team's youthful bowling attack can lift the Warriors to victory against South Australia.

Needing 325 for victory, the Redbacks will resume play on the final day at 1-54, with Jake Weatherald on 17, and nightwatchman Joe Mennie on eight.

SA need 271 more runs to win on a WACA pitch displaying plenty of worrying cracks.

WA cricket boasts a host of the country's most talented bowlers.

But with Nathan Coulter-Nile (back), Jason Behrendorff (back), Ashton Agar (finger), and Joel Paris all unavailable, WA are using an inexperienced pace attack against the Redbacks.

Jhye Richardson (21), Simon Mackin (25), David Moody (22), and debutant Andrew Holder (18) hold the key to WA's victory hopes.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis isn't expected to be available to bowl on Thursday after being granted compassionate leave following the death of his father on Tuesday.

Marsh, who also can't bowl because he is recovering from a shoulder reconstruction, said a day-four scrap against South Australia would be a good test for his young bowling attack.

"This is probably the first real big test we've had in the summer in terms of long bowling days and the heat," Marsh said.

"But there's no greater feeling as a bowling group than taking nine or 10 wickets on the final day of a Shield game."

WA were skittled for 173 on Wednesday after posting 7 (dec)-514 in the first innings.

Marsh said his side's second-innings struggles were largely because of the cracking pitch.

"The wicket is going up and down," Marsh said.

"They are as big a cracks as I've seen at the WACA, so hopefully they play a part.

"And South Australia still need another 270 runs, which is a lot of runs on day four.

"South Australia showed us how to do it. They bowled stump to stump.

"I know that if we do that for long enough, we're going to get nine more chances and win the game. We're ready for the scrap."