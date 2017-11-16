Queensland captain Usman Khawaja has backed Australian opener Matt Renshaw to rediscover his form. (AAP)

He refused to comment on his own Test status but Usman Khawaja is confident about Australian opener Matt Renshaw's plight as national selectors mulled over their Ashes squad.

Queensland captain Khawaja did all his talking with the bat in the Bulls' six-wicket Sheffield Shield loss to NSW in Brisbane.

He posted 78 not out and 51 to all but seal a Test No.3 recall for next week's Ashes opener at the Gabba after being dropped on Australia's tour of Bangladesh in September.

But asked about his own Test hopes, Khawaja said: "What do you want me to say?

"I am not a selector."

National selectors had gathered just metres away from Khawaja at Allan Border Field on Wednesday to nut out their Ashes squad for the first two Tests.

They will name their squad on Friday.

Khawaja appears a lock after amassing 346 Shield runs at 86.50 this summer.

However, Queensland teammate Renshaw failed twice in Brisbane, making just 16 and one against a NSW attack without rested Test stars Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Renshaw has 70 Shield runs at 11.66 ahead of the first Ashes Test starting at the Gabba on November 23.

And the tight-lipped Khawaja was more expansive on Renshaw's prospects.

"He's a very good player," he said.

"He's got a few good starts and a couple of unlucky dismissals.

"That's just cricket. I'm sure he'll turn it around."