Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised to spend more than $90 million on TAFE campuses and training opportunities across Queensland if Labor is re-elected on November 25.

That funding would go towards refurbishing six key campuses from the Gold Coast to Cairns as well as a $4 million new plumbing and fire training facility at Beenleigh.

"We want TAFE to be the premium provider of training in this state, and the initiatives I'm announcing today will ensure our facilities are modern, fit-for-purpose and flexible," Ms Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

Ms Palaszczuk said her party had created 122,500 jobs in the state since it was elected in 2015, with the unemployment now at its lowest point in four years.

She said the people of Queensland would not forget the thousands of jobs cuts made by opposition leader Tim Nicholls when he was treasurer.

"Real people with real lives with real families," she said.

"I want people in this state to have hope and opportunity."