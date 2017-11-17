Christine Forster, Liberal councillor in the City of Sydney and sister of former prime minister Tony Abbott. (AAP)

Two more pro-asylum seeker protesters who targeted a Liberal Party fundraiser last week have been arrested over the violent rally.

Two more men have been arrested over a rowdy protest in Sydney last week during which Tony Abbott's sister was roughed up by asylum seeker supporters.

Sydney Councillor Christine Forster was allegedly shoved and had her jacket ripped last Friday outside the Liberal Party fundraising event in Redfern.

Hundreds of protesters descended on the function to protest Australia's offshore detention policies, and police have been using photographs of the crowd to track down those responsible for the violence.

Two men, aged 31 and 32, handed themselves in to Redfern Police Station on Friday.

They were each handed a court attendance notice for malicious damage and hindering police and the younger man's charge relates to the tearing of Ms Forster's jacket.

They'll both appear before Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court in coming months.

Two other men, aged 24 and 27, are also facing charges.

Former prime minister Mr Abbott on Monday criticised the "disgraceful behaviour" of protesters, saying his elderly parents who were also there were shaken.

Mr Abbott thanked the NSW Police and AFP for shepherding them through the crowd safely.