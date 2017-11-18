The first Australian woman to win an Olympic medal in equestrian, Gillian Rolton, has died after a long battle with cancer.

Two-time Olympic equestrian gold medallist Gillian Rolton has lost a lengthy battle with cancer but the 61-year-old is forever etched in Australian sporting folklore.

She won the eventing gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games with teammates Matt Ryan and Andrew Hoy.

She repeated the feat fours later at the Atlanta Games with Hoy, Phillip Dutton and Wendy Schaeffer, before being inducted in 2000 into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

But her heroics in Atlanta were unmatched, as she finished the cross-country section of the event with a broken collarbone and ribs.

She and her horse Peppermint Grove fell initially, with Rolton remounting before a second fall near a water jump. She was back in the saddle again not realising the extent of her injuries other than the fact she couldn't use her left arm.

She rode for a final three kilometres and cleared 15 more fences before finishing the course and being treated by ambulance officers.

Rolton made a bid for a third Olympics in Sydney 2000 but, on a new horse Endeavour she missed selection.

According to her profile on the Australian Olympic Committee website, Rolton was given her first horse at the age of 10 and began riding competitively soon after.

She was a late inclusion in the Barcelona team, also with Peppermint Grove, after beating all male members of the team in the final selection trial at Savernake, England.

Rolton was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1993.

The AOC confirmed her death late on Saturday.