Australia have added some fresh legs to the team to face England as the Jillaroos seek their second Rugby League World Cup win in four days.

Experienced campaigners Renae Kunst, who will captain the side, Heather Ballinger and Ruan Sims are among those to have their first hit-out in the six-nation RLWC on Sunday after being rested for the Cook Islands three days ago.

Others getting their first taste of on-field action this tournament will be winger Chelsea Baker, centre Corban McGregor and forward Elianna Walton.

Jillaroos coach Brad Donald said the team had performed well against the Cook Islands and praised the squad on their commitment to push each other for spots.

"I couldn't be happier with the attitude that this squad has," Donald said.

"Every one of the 24 is pushing for selection at every training session and providing selectors with plenty of headaches, which is a good thing.

"England showed their toughness against Papua New Guinea in their first pool match and we'll need to be switched on right from the kick off and make sure we remain that way throughout the entire match."

The Australians take on England at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Cronulla, with kickoff at 1:45pm AEDT Sunday.

AUSTRALIA:

Nakia Davis-Walsh, Meg Ward, Corban McGregor, Isabelle Kelly, Chelsea Baker, Ali Brigginshaw, Caitlin Moran, Ruan Sims, Brittany Breayley, Heather Ballinger, Talesha Quinn, Kezie Apps, Renae Kunst (capt).

Res: Lavina O'Mealey, Steph Hancock, Eliana Walton, Annette Brander, Vanessa Foliaki, Rebecca Young.

ENGLAND:

Jodie Cunningham, Tara-Jane Stanley; Amy Hardcastle, Jessica Courtman, Charlotte Booth, Faye Gaskin, Kirsty Moroney, Emma Slowe, Lois Forsell, Andrea Dobson (capt), Shona Hoyle, Emily Rudge, Beth Sutcliffe.

Res: Danielle Bound, Chantelle Crowl, Katherine Hepworth, Sarah Dunn, Claire Garner, Kayleigh Bulman