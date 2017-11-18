Labor may return to government in Queensland, taking marginal seats from the opposition via One Nation preferences, the latest Newspoll suggests.

The survey of six swing seats suggests that both parties will lose votes to Pauline Hanson's One Nation, but the preferences will help Labor win other seats from the Liberal National Party, according to the poll published in The Weekend Australian.

Queensland voters are split on the issue of the controversial Adani coalmine, with the government decision to reject a federal loan losing it votes in the state's north, but finding support in the southeast.