A magnitude 6.3 earthquake has hit China's south, near the border of India.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck southern China near the Indian border on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, struck at early on Satuday morning at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres on the Tibetan Plateau in southern China, the USGS said.

It was not immediately known if the quake had caused any damage or casualties but the Xizang area of China is sparsely populated. The closest towns are on the Indian side in the remote, mountainous area of Arunachal Pradesh.

The epicentre was within 240 km of the Indian towns of Along, Pasighat and Tezu, the USGS added.

A magnitude 6.3 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.