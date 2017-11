A sailor on a solo around-the-world trip has been rescued from the Indian Ocean thousands of kilometres from Perth.

An around-the-world sailor has been rescued from the Indian Ocean west of Perth after his yacht lost its mast during rough weather.

The yacht ran into trouble on Thursday night and a commercial ship went to the solo sailor's rescue after he alerted the International Emergency Response Coordination Centre in the United States.

The ship arrived at the yacht's location and rescued the sailor about 1pm on Friday, and is expected to arrive in Fremantle on Monday.