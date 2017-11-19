The 1970s teen heartthrob David Cassidy is in a US hospital with organ failure. (AAP)

The Partridge Family star David Cassidy is surrounded by family, after being admitted to hospital for organ failure earlier this week.

Actor and singer David Cassidy is "conscious and surrounded by family", his spokeswoman says after being admitted to hospital for organ failure.

The Partridge Family star, 67, was rushed to a Florida hospital three days ago and requires a liver transplant following a tumultuous few years for the former teenage heartthrob.

He is also said to be suffering from kidney failure, a source confirmed, following reports he had been put into an induced coma.

Cassidy, who starred as Keith Partridge in the 1970s TV series The Partridge Family, revealed he was battling dementia earlier this year.

The star, who enjoyed hits in the 1970s like How Can I Be Sure, said he had decided to stop touring, adding: "I want to focus on what I am... I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

In 2014, a judge sentenced Cassidy - who divorced his third wife last year and was recently declared bankrupt - to three months in rehab and five years' probation for drink-driving.