Melbourne Rebels are continuing to bolster their squad with fly-half Jono Lance and hooker Anaru Rangi joining their Super Rugby ranks.

Experienced playmaker Lance will join the Rebels after stints with the Western Force.

He also won Super Rugby titles with the Queensland Reds in 2011 and NSW Waratahs in 2014.

The 27-year-old is currently on a short-term contract with English Premiership side Worcester.

Late bloomer Rangi, 29, earned his first Super Rugby deal in 2016.

He will provide depth at hooker after impressing with the Spirit in the National Rugby Competition this year.