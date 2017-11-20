The second of Australia's new air warfare destroyers has begun sea trials.

The Brisbane was launched in Adelaide in December and is due to be handed over to the navy next year.

It follows the Hobart into active service and will be joined by the final ship, the Sydney in 2020.

The Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance says the first phase of trials will test the ship's propulsion, control and navigation systems.

More advanced trials next year will test the Brisbane's combat and communication systems.

"The AWD program continues to meet or exceed our milestone targets," alliance general manager Paul Evans said in a statement on Monday.

"Our workforce of more than 1700 in Adelaide has improved and evolved with our whole team working hard to achieve this milestone."

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said more than 5000 people had worked on the destroyer program over the past decade.

"Through the AWD program, we have created a local workforce with specialist shipbuilding and complex systems integration skills that will form the foundation for future shipbuilding projects in Australia," Mr Pyne said.