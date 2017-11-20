After beating Australia in the second Twenty20, Katherine Brunt wishes England had shown the same mettle when the Women's Ashes series was still alive.

Brunt made key contributions with bat and ball in Canberra as England won the second Twenty20 by 40 runs against Australia, who retained the urn with victory in the opening T20 of the multi-format series.

England will level the series at 8-8 if they win Tuesday's final match - a third T20 - and while it won't prevent Australia keeping the urn, Brunt is hoping they can end the tour in style.

"It's a shame we brought one of our best games today and not the other day, but hopefully we can still level the series," the 32-year-old told BBC's Test Match Special.

"If it's equal points, that's a good finish and what we're striving for now.

"We've had one day to turn it around and that included a six-hour coach journey, so we've done really well to pick ourselves up.

"It was really bitter the other day, we're still feeling it and it still hurts. But we want to level the series and we'll give it our all."

Brunt hit 32 not out, following efforts of 40 from Natalie Sciver and 30 from Sarah Taylor, as England posted 152 for six batting first.

She then took two for 10 with the ball, while Jenny Gunn had a run out and four wickets as Australia collapsed from 45 without loss to 112 all out with two overs unused.

Australia all-rounder Delissa Kimmince said: "We lost too many wickets in clumps. Brunt bowled really well into the wicket and Gunn's slower balls were hard to get on to."