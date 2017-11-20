Christopher Pyne and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during Question Time in the House of Representatives in Canberra, May 24, 2017. (AAP)

The Turnbull Government has shifted the final sitting of the House of Representatives back one week and threatened an extension, vowing to resolve the dual-citizenship crisis and pass same-sex marriage before the parliament rises for Christmas.

The government’s Leader of the House Christopher Pyne said the Lower House would sit until same-sex marriage was legalised.

The House was due to sit again from next week on November 27 but will now resume on December 4.

Mr Pyne said the government would then immediately pass a bill confirming a citizenship disclosure register, with all parliamentarians to provide their paperwork by 8pm on Tuesday, December 5. The Senate has already passed a motion that will require senators to provide their evidence by December 1.

“We will sit until marriage equality and citizenship are dealt with,” Mr Pyne told reporters in Adelaide.

He said the delayed sitting period would give MPs the time they needed to research their family history and investigate any potential dual-citizenships.

“It gives them a little extra time … to get on with the task, which presumably they have already begun, which is trying to scrape up all of the family lineage,” he said.

The change will effectively give the Senate another sitting week, beginning on November 27, to pass the Smith bill to legalise same-sex marriage before it reaches the House of Representatives. “The Senate has set a timeline that means it is unlikely to finish debating the marriage equality bill until November 30,” Mr Pyne said.

The government may extend the parliament into the week beginning December 11, for “as long as it takes” to deal with the two matters.

The timing of the delay will also mean the House will not resume until two days after the by-election in the seat of New England, where deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce is widely expected to be re-elected.

But Mr Pyne said the government was not trying to delay to shore up its numbers, because Mr Joyce would likely not be sworn in right away.