UCLA basketball player Cody Riley, left, reads his statement as he is joined by teammates LiAngelo Ball, center, and Jalen Hill during a news conference at UCLA (AAP)

US President Donald Trump has slammed the three basketball players released by China, saying he 'should have left them in jail' over their lack of gratitude.

President Donald Trump says he should have left three UCLA basketball players in a Chinese jail, after the father of one of the players questioned Trump's role in their release.

The three were detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!," the president tweeted on Sunday.

The three apologised last week and thanked Trump for helping secure their release by raising the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit, in their first public comments since being detained.