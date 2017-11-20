Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt says managing the economy well doesn't mean paying down debt in the short term, with the issue in the election spotlight.

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt says state debt will hit $81 billion over the next term of government, but insists it's not a problem for the state's economy.

The ballooning debt has become an election issue, with LNP leader Tim Nicholls being criticised for not explaining how he will fund promises while also reigning in debt.

Mr Pitt said on Monday debt was forecast to go up in the next three years, but he insisted it was about ensuring a good debt-to-revenue ratio, and growing the economy would help to ease the multibillion-dollar burden.