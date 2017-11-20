NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner has delivered on election funding for rehab and abuse programs. (AAP)

The Northern Territory government has delivered on an election promise to pledge $990,000 for youth substance abuse prevention and rehabilitation programs.

Labor delivered on its election promise three days after the juvenile justice and child protection royal commission's recommendations called for early intervention measures to curb youth crime.

The Gunner government will invest $750,000 in drug and alcohol rehab, and announced $240,000 in grants for projects that prevent substance misuse.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles says the funding will be targeted in Alice Springs and the East Arnhem region.

"Applications are open for grants of up to $20,000 each for community projects or initiatives aimed at preventing youth substance misuse in the Northern Territory," she said.

Applications are open until December 1.

On Monday, nearly 100 non government organisations expressed their horror at the "torture" of kids behind bars uncovered in the inquiry, and called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turbull for national reform.

The Change The Record coalition of Aboriginal, human rights and community groups demanded state, territory and federal government build on the Royal commission's final report to overhaul the country's youth justice systems.

NT'S YOUTH REHAB FUNDING:

$250,000 for the two full time trauma-informed care workers in Alice Springs - for Bush Mob to enhance existing youth residential rehab services and for Holyoake to develop counselling programs.

$350,000 towards four full time volatile substance abuse workers in the East Arnhem region to support Miwatj community-based work to reduce and prevent harmful sniffing.

$150,000 to provide flexible rapid responses to youth alcohol and drug issues as they arise. This year it will go towards programs in the East Arnhem Region.

$240,000 in grants available for projects that prevent substance misuse.