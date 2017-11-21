A2 MIlk says it has a strong platform for further growth in Australia, China, the US and the United Kingdom.

The A2 Milk Company has a strong platform from which to expand further into new markets and new nutritional categories, and that platform is strengthening, its chairman says.

"Based on this strong trajectory, the board continues to believe that there is significant potential for further growth in our priority markets in Australia, China, the United States and the United Kingdom," David Hearn has told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Hearn said the A2 Milk board continues to monitor the appropriate use of available capital in the best long-term interests of all shareholders and will update the market at the release of the company's half-year results in February 2018.