Samu Kerevi is revelling in his Wallabies spring tour experience after a powerful display against England on Saturday.

The Queensland Reds centre produced the attacking run of the match at Twickenham when he slalomed through England's defence to put Tevita Kuridrani through for what should have been a go-ahead try under the posts.

However, Kuridrani grassed Kerevi's smart offload and the ball was subsequently thumped 50 metres downfield by Ben Youngs, where it somehow stayed in touch, allowing Elliot Daly to kick forward and score.

Kerevi admits he's never seen the momentum of a match swing so quickly or dramatically as the hosts ran in three tries in the final seven minutes to win 30-6.

"It was pretty tough to see us make that break and then they came again and scored a try at the end of that," Kerevi said.

"We don't know if the ball was out or in. Credit to them they kept pushing it. It was definitely an emotional ride."

Despite the bitter disappointment of a fifth-straight loss to England, the 24-year-old has embraced his first taste of northern hemisphere opposition, outside of PlayStation sessions he enjoyed as a teenager.

"I'd played at Twickenham before against Argentina but to play England there was amazing," Kerevi said.

"Playing in the Millennium (Principality) Stadium was another dream come true. I've been playing there a lot on Rugby 08 when I was a kid.

"To actually play there was something special.

"It's obviously a lot colder...not the Brissy weather we have back at home.

"All the teams are pretty physical, which I don't mind too much."

Kerevi was tipped to lose his staring inside centre spot to Karmichael Hunt, but after impressing coach Michael Cheika against Japan two weeks ago, kept his place in the team.

"I feel real comfortable," he said.

"I think training has been real good, pushing our skills and all that to try to be better.

"Myself and Karmichael have a healthy relationship pushing each other during training and doing extra skills.

"I just want to do my part for the team."