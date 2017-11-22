Tiger Woods will tee up for the first time in 10 months at at next week's 18-man Hero Challenge. (AAP)

Tiger Woods has told Jason Day he's hitting the ball long again ahead of his keenly-anticipated latest return to tournament golf next week.

The 14-times major champion will tee up for the first time in 10 months at next week's 18-man Hero Challenge, which he also hosts, in the Bahamas.

It follows his third back surgery in recent years.

At the Australian Open in Sydney on Wednesday, Day revealed he had been in touch with 41-year-old Woods recently.

"I did talk to him and he did say it's the best he's ever felt in three years. He doesn't wake up with pain anymore, which is great," said Day.

"I totally understand where he's coming from because sometimes I wake up and it takes me about 10 minutes to get out of bed.

"For him to be in pain for three years is very frustrating."

Day was putting no expectations out there but did say Woods seemed encouraged by his practice.

"He says he's ready and I'm hoping he is," said Day.

"From what he says, he's been hitting it long and if he is hitting it long and straight, it's going to be tough for us."