David Warner walks out during a nets session at The Gabba after feeling a twinge in his neck. (AAP)

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja fully expects David Warner, who has a stiff and sore neck, to face England in the Ashes opener.

Usman Khawaja is adamant David Warner will be fit for the Ashes opener, with the vice-captain set to test out his stiff neck during Australia's final training session before the first Test.

Warner twinged his neck while taking a high catch on Tuesday morning.

The aggressive opener was in obvious discomfort when he attempted to bat on Tuesday, lasting only two throwdowns before trudging off to the rooms for treatment.

Warner is hoping to bat in the nets on Wednesday. If he fails to do that, it could prompt a dramatic selection dilemma for the hosts.

"He's fine. Maybe he slept wrong or something," Khawaja told radio station SEN.

"It happens a lot in cricket actually, a little stiff neck. I'm sure he'll be fine."

It's likely Warner will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness ahead of the first Test against England should he still be sore on Wednesday.

But any potential addition to the squad, even if purely flown in as cover, would almost certainly arrive on Wednesday.

In the event of the veteran being an enforced omission, Shaun Marsh is likely to open alongside Cameron Bancroft with a newcomer drafted into the XI.

Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright would be among many batsmen in the mix for a recall.

Another option would be for Marsh to stay at No.6, with local Test discard Matthew Renshaw earning a last-minute reprieve.

"I don't think a sore neck is going to keep me out (of the Test)," Warner said on Tuesday.