Screengrab from a video of men Video of men being moved on Manus Island (Jane Salmon)

Tensions at the former Manus Island detention centre have escalated as PNG officials make another attempt to move around 400 men refusing to leave.

Refugees refusing to leave the former Manus Island detention centre say they’ve been given one hour to move as the Australian Federal Police confirm it has one liaison officer on the island supporting the Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

Several men at the centre have reported PNG immigration officials and police arriving at the centre on Thursday morning warning the men to vacate.

Video uploaded by Sudanese refugee Abdul Aziz Adam shows a group of officials in yellow shirts with a police officer believed to be Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu issuing a directive over a megaphone to the roughly 400 men barricaded inside.

“This place will be under the … PNG Defence force,” he says.

“It is their military base, and your staying here … would be seen as illegal and unlawful.”

“All the services have been cut off, and I sympathise for that, and there is no power, there is no water.”

Refugee Samad Abdul told SBS News there was a “huge” number of police and immigration officials, allegedly “destroying everything”.

“They gave us only one hour and said anything can happen anytime and we will be not responsible,” he said.

The AFP has confirmed to SBS News two of its officers are on the Island acting in a liason role.

But it’s understood the AFP has no police powers in the sovereign country.

Refugee Behrouz Boochani alleged the officers weer destroying shelters and water tanks.

“Saying "move, move.” Too much tension and too scary,” he tweeted.

Another video uploaded by refugees on Thursday morning shows the men shouting amid a scrum with immigration officials: “We don’t want to go! We will die here!”