Australian favourite Daria Gavrilova will warm up for the Australian Open at January's Sydney International.

Ashleigh Barty's meteoric rise is providing ample motivation for Daria Gavrilova as she gears up for another Australian Open assault.

The favourite to win the Newcombe Medal at next Monday's ceremony in Melbourne, Barty will end the year as Australia's No.1 player after rocketing to a career-high No.17 ranking.

"She's had a great year ... we're all really competitive and it's good to just push each other," Gavrilova told reporters on Thursday.