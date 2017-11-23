Wakefield have signed forward Pauli Pauli for the 2018 season with the option of a further year following his release by Newcastle Knights.

The 23-year-old, who began his career with Parramatta, made almost 50 appearances during his time in the NRL but endured an injury-hit 2017 campaign.

He has penned a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Pauli suffered a dislocated hip in a car accident at the start of the year and then fractured his fibula before he could make a first-team appearance.

"Pauli is a great addition to what already is a strong-looking pack," said Wakefield head coach Chris Chester.

"He will bring some real quality to our go-forward and bring an X-factor to our attacking play.

"He is a big strong powerful athlete with a good offloading game.

"I have had nothing but good reports from people in Australia about Pauli both on and off the field.

"I am really looking forward to working with him over the next few years and I am pretty sure he will become a fans' favourite."