The Australian Competition Tribunal says the $11 billion merger of Tabcorp and Tatts is likely to increase competition and benefit shareholders.

The proposed $11 billion merger of gaming giants Tabcorp and Tatts Group will be beneficial to customers and the racing industry, and is likely to increase competition, the Australian Competition Tribunal says.

In its reasons for giving the deal a green light for the proposed merger a second time last week, the tribunal said the merger will be a more effective competitor, particularly in online wagering.

The tribunal found that the proposed deal will not lead to any material lessening of competition in the consumer wagering market, or any other market, and said it will benefit the racing industry by increasing product fees, and cost savings will benefit shareholders.