Twelve people, including children, have been injured in five air raids on Arbeen city, an eastern suburb of Damascus on Thursday morning (November 23), the UK-based Syrian Observatory For Human Rights said.

The city is controlled by rebel group al-Rahman Corps, with its stronghold, Zamalka city in the eastern Ghouta region also targeted on Thursday in air strikes, said to be carried out by the Syrian regime - the Observatory.

Video footage uploaded by The United office of Arbeen City on Thursday is said to show warplanes launching air strikes on Arbeen, causing clouds of smoke to rise, with injured people, including children, receiving medical assistance.

Since Russia joined the war on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government it has become increasingly clear that Assad's opponents have no path to victory on the battlefield.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a congress of the Syrian government and opposition to draw up a framework for the future structure of the Syrian state, adopt a new constitution and hold elections under the U.N. supervision.

But he has also said that any political settlement in Syria would be finalised within the Geneva peace talks process overseen by the United Nations.