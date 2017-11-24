Manus Island refugees with their luggage as they head to their new accommodation. (Twitter)

The three-week standoff at the former Manus detention centre has been broken after refugees inside decided to leave.

The standoff inside the decommissioned Manus Island detention centre appears to have been broken with refugees barricaded inside reluctantly moving out at the behest of Papua New Guinea authorities.

Refugees on Friday morning reported officials again returning to the complex to push them out to new facilities.

Some reported they were allegedly attacked and beaten by officials.

"All of us are leaving," refugee Samad Abdul told SBS News.

"Guys were scared and slowly, slowly all of us have decided to leave. They were so aggressive."

Journalist and Kurdish refugee Behrouz Boochani, who was taken to one of the new accommodation facilities at East Lorengau, reported four buses full of people arrived there on Friday morning.

On Thursday, PNG Police said 50 men were moved to the new facilities after authorities moved them on three buses.

There were 328 refugees still refusing to move as at Thursday night.

World Vision’s Tim Costello, who is on the island, disputed Immigration Minister Peter Dutton's assertions the new centres were ready and there were only "cosmetic" issues at the new sites.

"I got into (West Lorengau transit centre) and I can tell you that this is a construction site it is not finished there is moving equipment, open drains," he told ABC radio.

Mr Costello called for a special envoy to be appointed as a solution to the issue.

"If Peter Dutton doesn't trust humanitarian workers like me or the UNHCR, get a special envoy in here and get a solution because it's doing damage to our reputation in New Guinea, our reputation internationally and there are solutions."

Cabinet minister Josh Frydenberg said the situation was difficult and tense.

"The government's got to take what steps are necessary to resolve it," he said.