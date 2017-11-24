Rio Tinto and China's Sinosteel have again extended the life of their Channar Mining joint venture in WA.

Rio Tinto has again extended an agreement to sell iron ore to Chinese state-owned steel company Sinosteel beyond the end of the decade.

The two businesses have agreed to extend their Channar Mining joint venture in WA, under which Rio will supply an additional 10 million tonnes of iron ore in return for an upfront payment of $US15 million ($A19.7 million) as well as production royalties linked to the iron ore price.

This is the third extension for the joint venture, that is 60 per cent owned by Rio and 40 per cent by Sinosteel, and was first formed in 1987 for the joint development of the Channar mine in the Pilbara.