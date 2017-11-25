Counting continues in Queensland's election, where early results point to a narrow Labor win while One Nation is doing worse than expected.

One Nation appears to have failed again at a state election, with predictions that it will struggle to pick up a single seat in the Queensland state election.

But Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to lead Labor to a second term, with polls and counting having it on track to reach the 47 seats it needs for a majority.

With around 50 per cent of the vote counted, the ABC has Labor on 44 seats, the Liberal National Party on 38, Katter's Australian Party with one and independent Sandra Bolton in Noosa on one.

No seats are projected for One Nation.

Other big names in danger include the LNP frontbenchers, shadow treasurer Scott Emerson in Maiwar and shadow attorney-general Ian Walker in Mansfield, and resources spokesman Andrew Cripps in Hinchinbrook.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is fighting a charge from the Greens in her seat of South Brisbane.

Mr Emerson, the LNP's shadow treasurer, is hoping pre-polling votes will get him across the line ahead of the Greens in the new seat in the inner-western suburbs of Brisbane.

"I think it will be a tough fight. We are still in it. We are not giving up anything at the moment," he told the ABC.

Former Labor minister Leeanne Donaldson is likely to lose in Bundaberg to the LNP.

Independent Sandra Bolton has upset the major parties by picking up the LNP-held Sunshine Coast seat of Noosa.

One Nation's state leader and LNP defector Steve Dickson has virtually conceded his seat of Buderim, while former senator Malcolm Roberts said his bid to win Ipswich was over.

"It is disappointing that we are not going to win, but I feel very encouraged especially by the support that people of Ipswich have given me on the streets," he told the ABC.

Despite threatening early, Pauline Hanson's party has not picked up enough of the primary vote to cut through and could record a worse result than it did in Western Australia at the beginning of the year.

In WA, it picked up three seats - two in the upper house. There is no upper house in Queensland.

Senator Hanson, who was the face of the One Nation campaign in the election, has hopes for Maryborough, Callide, Burnett and Hervey Bay.

But Lockyer candidate Jim Savage says the preferences aren't looking good for him.

"I think we will win some seats, there's no doubt about that. It's going to be a long night."

Townsville had been expected to give the Hanson party votes, but that is not happening so far.

Robbie Katter is in no danger of losing his renamed seat of Traeger, in northwestern Queensland. He's had a swing of more than 10 per cent to him.

His Katter's Australian Party colleague Shane Knuth may also be back, with a promising showing so far in his new seat of Hill.

"Shane could run for the seat of Botswana and win it at a canter. He knows how to win elections," Mr Katter said.

