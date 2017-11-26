QUEENSLAND SEATS TO CHANGE HANDS
ASPLEY - Liberal National Party's Tracy Davis has lost to Labor's Bart Mellish on Greens' preferences.
BUDERIM - One Nation state leader and LNP defector Steve Dickson loses to LNP's Brent Mickelberg.
BUNDABERG - Labor's former agriculture minister Leanne Donaldson falls to the LNP's David Batt.
CAIRNS - Independent and Labor defector Rob Pyne loses to Labor candidate Michael Healy.
COOK* - Labor's Cynthia Lui appears set to win the seat vacated by ex-ALP independent Billy Gordon.
GAVEN* - Labor's Meaghan Scanlon on track to unseat LNP MP Sid Cramp
HINCHINBROOK* - Katter candidate Nick Dametto on track to unseat LNP frontbencher Andrew Cripps
MAIWAR* - Shadow treasurer Scott Emerson is poised to fall in a tight three-cornered contest to either the Greens' Michael Berkman or Labor's Ali King.
MANSFIELD - Shadow attorney-general Ian Walker has all but conceded defeat to Labor's Corrine McMillan
MIRANI* - Labor's Jim Pearce in grave danger of losing the central Queensland seat to One Nation's Stephen Andrew.
MOUNT OMMANEY - Sitting LNP MP Tarnya Smith lost to Jessica Pugh with a 5.5 per cent swing to Labor
NICKLIN - Retired independent speaker Peter Wellington's seat has been picked up by the LNP's Marty Hunt.
NOOSA* - Independent Sandra Bolton is poised for a massive boilover to unseat the LNP's Glen Elmes.
PUMICESTONE* - Disendorsed Labor MP Rick Williams was swamped by Labor and the LNP who are in a tight battle.
REDLANDS - Labor's Kim Richards has rolled sitting LNP MP Matt McEachan
ROCKHAMPTON* - Mayor Margaret Strelow is pressuring Barry O'Rourke, who beat her for Labor pre-selection, to take the seat vacated by Bill Byrne.
(* denotes seats still undecided)