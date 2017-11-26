The electorates where the sitting members are set to be unseated in the Queensland election.

QUEENSLAND SEATS TO CHANGE HANDS

--

ASPLEY - Liberal National Party's Tracy Davis has lost to Labor's Bart Mellish on Greens' preferences.

BUDERIM - One Nation state leader and LNP defector Steve Dickson loses to LNP's Brent Mickelberg.

BUNDABERG - Labor's former agriculture minister Leanne Donaldson falls to the LNP's David Batt.

CAIRNS - Independent and Labor defector Rob Pyne loses to Labor candidate Michael Healy.

COOK* - Labor's Cynthia Lui appears set to win the seat vacated by ex-ALP independent Billy Gordon.

GAVEN* - Labor's Meaghan Scanlon on track to unseat LNP MP Sid Cramp

HINCHINBROOK* - Katter candidate Nick Dametto on track to unseat LNP frontbencher Andrew Cripps

MAIWAR* - Shadow treasurer Scott Emerson is poised to fall in a tight three-cornered contest to either the Greens' Michael Berkman or Labor's Ali King.

MANSFIELD - Shadow attorney-general Ian Walker has all but conceded defeat to Labor's Corrine McMillan

MIRANI* - Labor's Jim Pearce in grave danger of losing the central Queensland seat to One Nation's Stephen Andrew.

MOUNT OMMANEY - Sitting LNP MP Tarnya Smith lost to Jessica Pugh with a 5.5 per cent swing to Labor

NICKLIN - Retired independent speaker Peter Wellington's seat has been picked up by the LNP's Marty Hunt.

NOOSA* - Independent Sandra Bolton is poised for a massive boilover to unseat the LNP's Glen Elmes.

PUMICESTONE* - Disendorsed Labor MP Rick Williams was swamped by Labor and the LNP who are in a tight battle.

REDLANDS - Labor's Kim Richards has rolled sitting LNP MP Matt McEachan

ROCKHAMPTON* - Mayor Margaret Strelow is pressuring Barry O'Rourke, who beat her for Labor pre-selection, to take the seat vacated by Bill Byrne.

--

(* denotes seats still undecided)